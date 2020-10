We’re off to a dry and cloudy start to the week today, but our focus will be on the Gulf of Mexico yet again as another storm is set to impact our area. For today though, expect a day very much like what we saw on Sunday as clouds stick around and temperatures sit in the low to mid 70s. Clouds stick around tonight and temperatures will stay milder than normal with lows in the low 60s.

By Tuesday, a warm front will lift north with moisture streaming in from the Gulf. A few showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening as temperatures rise to near 80. By this time, we’ll have a pretty good idea about what Tropical Storm or Hurricane Zeta will do through midweek.