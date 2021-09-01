Ida leaves storm damage across Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tropical Storm Ida passed through Tuscaloosa Monday night, leaving behind lots of rainfall and property damage.

One bit of damage in town was a large tree that fell onto a house near Jack Warner Parkway on the east side of town.

“It happened at eleven Monday night, my mom was in the living room, and I was in the back,” Anna Kate Swiney said. “She heard a noise that sounded scary, so she jumped out of her chair and as soon as she jumped out the chair the tree had fallen on our house. It hit the front of the house and hit some windows and the windows in her room.”

AnnaKate said she believes strong winds caused the large tree to fall onto the house. Parts of the roof and front porch were damaged and tree limbs also fell onto one the family’s cars.

“I was really thankful and luckily my mom moved out the way when she did because if not she might be in the hospital right now with glass on her and things. But I am just glad everyone is ok and our dogs are okay and I am glad that everyone else around here was okay.”

Tamara Croom, deputy director of the Tuscaloosa County EMA, said that although several trees fell onto a number of roads across county, the damage could’ve been much worse.

“Overall, I think we were blessed to have not gotten more destruction than we got,” Croom said. “We were expecting the worst. There was a possibility we could have seen tornadoes touch down but that did not happen. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were impacted like that young lady where a tree fell down on her home we are glad she and her mom are okay.”

Swiney said she and her mother are planning to live somewhere else until repairs their home can be repaired.