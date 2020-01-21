‘I force myself out of bed everyday’: Walker County mother pleads for answers after son’s disappearance

SUMITON, Ala. (WIAT) — A Walker County mother is pleading for answers after her son, Denton Hill, disappeared almost two years ago in Sumiton.

“It’s an everyday thing,” Bonnie Hill said. “There’s not a day that goes by that you’re not thinking of him.”

Sumiton Police Chief T.J. Burnett believes foul play was involved in the 2018 incident.

“The further we investigated, the further we felt foul play was involved,” said Sumiton Police Chief TJ Burnett.

According to Burnett, a person of interest is in custody in the Walker County jail on an unrelated charge, but no arrests have made in connection with Denton Hill’s disappearance.

“We have people of interest that we have spoken to on several different occasions, and we are just waiting on a person to come forward with the right information,” Burnett said. “I feel there was a couple people around the event that may have heard or seen something.”

Bonnie Hill still holds out hope that she will be able to bury her son. For now, she helps care for his 4-year-old daughter that he left behind.

“The first day of school, he is not going to be there. He is not going to be there when she graduates school. He is not going to be there when she has her first boyfriend, or when she gets married, he can’t walk her down the aisle,” she said.

Denton Hill was reported missing as a 24-year-old in February 2018. He was last seen at a friend’s house on Hull Road.

“He had a big heart, would give you the shirt off his back,” Bonnie said.

She said that her son may not have been perfect, but he did not deserve to die. It has been difficult for loved ones to move on. Hill especially worries about her granddaughter.

“A whole lifetime, she is going to have to spend, if she wants to have anytime with him, at a grave site. She’s lost everything. I’ve lost a son, but she’s lost everything,” she said.

Denton Hill’s disappearance has also taken a toll on his grandmother, I.V. Poore.

“I am hurt by it because he was my grandson. It looks like to me that they could feel what we feel, they would understand and they would be help looking,” Poore said.

The Hill family believes there are people who know what happened to Denton. They’re hopeful a recent $5,000 reward from Crime Stoppers will motivate someone to speak up.

“I love him, and I miss him. I pray the people involved will develop a conscience, that they could look at their self and say, ‘I have kids, this could be my child,’ Hill said. “Until there is closure it never ends because it is always there.”

If you know anything about what happened to Denton Hill, you’re urged to call the Sumiton Police Department at 205-648-3261.

