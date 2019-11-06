“I feel like my daughter is somewhere against her will:” Father of missing Aniah Blanchard wants answers.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — “I feel like my daughter is somewhere against her will:” says missing 19 year old Anah Blanchard’s father Elijah Blanchard.

Elijah Blanchard made an emotional plea Tuesday evening for his 19 year old daughter, Aniah Blanchard’s return. He believes his daughter is being held against her will.

Blanchard says Auburn Police have been helpful but he believes Aniah was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Auburn PD say specific details on an area being searched and those involved are not being released at this point.

“For the people who’s involved in this, I want them to understand that this is serious to us. We love our daughter and we’re not going to stop searching,” says Blanchard.

The reward is now up to $105,000. If you have any information regarding the case, call the police.