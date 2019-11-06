“I feel like my daughter is somewhere against her will:” Father of missing Aniah Blanchard wants answers.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Search for Aniah continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search for Aniah continues"

Newsfeed Now for November 5, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 5, 2019"

BIKER DAD: Kid beats cancers, celebrates with bikers

Thumbnail for the video titled "BIKER DAD: Kid beats cancers, celebrates with bikers"

Spring Hill officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Hill officer"

spring hill traffic chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "spring hill traffic chase"

Newsfeed Now for November 4, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 4, 2019"

Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is Back.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is Back."

"Trump" water tower

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Trump" water tower"
More Newsfeed Now

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — “I feel like my daughter is somewhere against her will:” says missing 19 year old Anah Blanchard’s father Elijah Blanchard.

Elijah Blanchard made an emotional plea Tuesday evening for his 19 year old daughter, Aniah Blanchard’s return. He believes his daughter is being held against her will.

Blanchard says Auburn Police have been helpful but he believes Aniah was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Auburn PD say specific details on an area being searched and those involved are not being released at this point.

“For the people who’s involved in this, I want them to understand that this is serious to us. We love our daughter and we’re not going to stop searching,” says Blanchard.

The reward is now up to $105,000. If you have any information regarding the case, call the police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events