‘I don’t have words’: Mother of missing young man found dead speaks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The mother of a 25-year-old man who was found dead days after being reported missing is speaking out as she calls for justice for her son’s death.

Yolanda Clayton’s son, Ryan Clayton, was found dead Sunday, May 17, after being reported missing and authorities found his car burned in Fairfield. Ryan Clayton was found Sunday afternoon in the 2800 block of 29th Street SW. A cause of death has not been released.

“There’s no way to describe the pain that you feel,” Yolanda Clayton said.

His mother, Yolanda, remembers him as a family man who was about to purchase his first home. She said he went missing after leaving his apartment to see a home he and his wife had been approved. She tells us, Ryan Clayton texted his wife saying he was giving a man a ride to his grandmother’s house and that was the last anyone heard from him Friday, May 15.

Yolanda Clayton described her son as shy about his intelligence and a gifted student in school. She said her son had too big of a heart.

“He would help people, even when they were not necessarily desirable people,” his mother said.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody. The Clayton family is finalizing funeral arrangements for Ryan Clayton. If you any information that can lead to arrest in this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.