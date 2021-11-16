‘I can’t wait to see you again’: Funeral services set for man struck, killed by Talladega police officer

Brandon McFry (center) was run over last week by a Talladega police officer. His mother (left) and girlfriend (right) are speaking out about the tragedy. (Photo Courtesy of Debbie Jackson)

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Funeral services for Brandon McFry, a 30-year-old man struck and killed by a Talladega police officer last week, have been announced.

McFry’s sister said the services will be held at Collinsville Funeral Home at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.

On Nov. 8, McFry and his girlfriend, Nicole Williamson, jumped from a white Cadillac driven by Tyler Shane McKnight when he decided to run from police, who were attempting to stop the vehicle.

Williamson survived the incident, but McFry was struck and killed by a Talladega policewoman driving a 2017 Dodge Charger.

Police did not initially disclose to the press or to McFry’s mother that he had been killed by an officer. McFry’s mother, Debbie Jackson, said she still hasn’t been updated on the case by law enforcement. She said the officer driving the vehicle should be held accountable.

In announcing his funeral arrangements, McFry’s sister, Tatum, said it’s been difficult since Brandon’s death.

“Grief is a weird thing,” she said in a Facebook post. “Sometimes I feel fine and other times I catch myself holding my breath standing with complete numbness feeling like I may just disappear right in the moment.”

Tatum said her brother wasn’t perfect, but he was a good man.

“You loved deeply and recklessly, and I’ll always remember the beautiful heart you had,” she said. “Our lives will never be the same without you.”