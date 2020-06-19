I Am a Father 5K happening on Father’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This year’s Father’s Day will also mark the annual I Am a Father 5K.

Sunday’s theme is “Freedom to Run.” In years past, organizers held the I Am a Father 5K in places such as Birmingham’s East Lake Park, the Botanical Gardens and through the streets of the Civil Rights District. This year the event is virtual.

“So it will be just like it’s been in the past other than the fact that you will be walking or running those 3.1 miles on your own territory, which could be in your house, in your yard, in your community because we want to make sure that we exercise that practice of health,” race founder David Manuel said.

Manuel recently celebrated nearly six years of undergoing a liver transplant and said the race is about celebrating the things that make families strong.

“A huge part of this 5K is about educating and inspiring people about organ donation,” he said. “I partner with Legacy of Hope in Birmingham, Donate Life and Lifelink as we get that message across about giving the best give you can give anyone, which is the gift of life.”

You can sign up for the race by going to www.iamafather5k.org. The run or walk must be completed by the end of Father’s Day.

