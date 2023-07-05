BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Right now, state leaders are lobbying for traffic relief on I-65. The need for this was highlighted even more over this holiday weekend with AAA predicting record travel volumes.

CBS42 talked to multiple people who travel the interstate. They said there is a dire need to relieve the congestion they experience on the highway daily.

This has been a concern for ALDOT officials and Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth.

East Central Region Engineer DeJarvis Leonard said this issue is prominent in the summertime when beach travelers are driving through.

Community members said anything will help- the quicker relief comes, the better.

“I live seven miles away and it has taken me over two hours to get to work,” said David Harold.

“Every day, there’s some kind of wreck or some kind of road construction,” added Albert Weems.

Ainsworth has been vocal about his concerns on social media. He proposes adding an extra lane to I-65 on both sides from the state line to Mobile.

ALDOT officials are also keeping an open mind about community members’ concerns.

“It’s dead stop,” said Weems. “I mean it takes basically about an hour to make it about 15 miles.”

“Fortunately, we’ve been and as you know, some Shelby County and others have come to ALDOT and we’re evaluating that proposal and we’re looking how to administratively announce when and how we can do that,” said Leonard.

Harold and Weems are frequent I-65 travelers.

“We have an auction we do every Saturday night down in Thorsby,” said Harold. “Traffic was so bad Saturday afternoon when I left here going to Thorsby, I had to go all the way around the back roads. I couldn’t get on the interstate because it was just a dead stop.”

“Anything could help, the just need to hurry up and do it,” said Weems.

“With the right amount of money, you can do anything, yes,” said Leonard.

Ainsworth said if his plans to widen I-65 do move forward, it could become a reality within the next 10 to 15 years.