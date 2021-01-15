I-65 shut down in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers say a wreck involving two tractor-trailers shut down I-65 in both directions late Friday morning.

Troopers said the driver of a 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer lost control in the northbound lanes and the load, an industrial roll of paper, overturned.

The tractor-trailer then traveled into the southbound lanes, crashing into a 2000 Freighliner tractor-trailer.

No injuries were reported and wreckers were working to clear the scene near AL-69, five miles south of Cullman as of 11:30 a.m.