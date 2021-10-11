I-59 closed in both directions near Springville after over a dozen vehicles involved in multiple accidents

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Three accidents involving a total of 20 vehicles has led to the closure of I-59 in both directions northeast of Birmingham near Springville.

Springville Fire Chief Richard Harvey told CBS 42 that one accident involved 10 vehicles, a second involved six vehicles, and a third involved four vehicles. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate in both directions.

Traffic data from Waze and Google Maps shows significant delays in the area.

Information from the ALGO Traffic service shows that the incident began just after 6:00 p.m.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates as this story is developing