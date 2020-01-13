I-59/20 bridge project to be reopened by Jan. 21 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) –After a year under construction, the I- 59/20 bridge replacement project is coming to a close.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, contractor Johnson Brothers Corp. on the project will be completing final items in anticipation of opening the bridge on or before Jan. 21.
If the contractor completes the project by Jan. 21, they will receive a $15 million bonus for finishing work early.
For additional information please visit our project website www.5920bridge.com and for traffic alerts and updates follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @5920bridge.
LATEST POSTS
- New bill to change how independent contractors are classified in California under scrutiny
- AG calling on Apple to help unlock answers in Pensacola shooting investigation
- Authorities searching for missing Butler County man with medical condition
- Two year anniversary of Kat West’s murder, trial expected this year
- Gov. Ivey remains noncommittal on refugee settlements in Alabama