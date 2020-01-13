I-59/20 bridge project to be reopened by Jan. 21 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) –After a year under construction, the I- 59/20 bridge replacement project is coming to a close.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, contractor Johnson Brothers Corp. on the project will be completing final items in anticipation of opening the bridge on or before Jan. 21.

If the contractor completes the project by Jan. 21, they will receive a $15 million bonus for finishing work early.

For additional information please visit our project website www.5920bridge.com

