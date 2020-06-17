Hyundai’s Montgomery plant reopens with safety guides following COVID-19 case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama is back up and running after closing due to a positive case of COVID-19.

The plant opened back up in May with a new set of safety guidelines. The plant’s closure not only affected the employees, but also the product.

“Before May 4, it had been about five weeks since we’d built any cars,” said Vice President Robert Burns.

The automaker employs about 3,000 workers. But when it first opened, they did so with about 50% of the staff.

“We started a phased approach to starting up the plant with just one shift, and really that was geared towards allowing us to make sure the safety protocols that we put in place to restart the plant were working well,” Burns said.

Some of the new safety protocols include wearing masks and keeping workers separated during break time with plexiglass. Members of the engine line crew are separated by a clear plastic divider.

“I think if you’re knowledgeable, those risk factors and we take those up and can accent and basically put those in place, then you’ve got a safe working environment,” said Stephen Tunnell, environmental health and safety manager.

The company however is calling their process multilayered.

“First layer being the thermal camera scanning that you saw when you first came in, of course, promoting social distancing throughout the facility at a variety of opportunities,” said Tunnell.

