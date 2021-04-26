Husband, wife identified as victims of deadly Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An elderly Birmingham couple have been identified as the victims of a deadly house fire Friday.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Chief Jackie Hicks, fire and smoke had been observed at a home located in the 1100 block of Northwood Drive. Firefighters began to put out the fire and entered the residence, where they found two people inside.

On Monday, 95-year-old Eunice Johnson Grubbs, and her 88-year-old husband, John Fletcher Grubbs, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as the two victims discovered in the fire.

The cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the couple’s death are under investigation.