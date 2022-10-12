FORT MEYERS, Fla. (WIAT) — Today marks two weeks since Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida, devastating entire communities. Now, some local volunteers with Minuteman Disaster Response are helping those impacted by the storm get back on their feet.

About 20 volunteers with the Birmingham and Dallas Minuteman Disaster Response units have set up shop just south of Fort Meyers, Florida.

They say their goal is to help clean up the damage from Hurricane Ian so the victims have a clear path moving forward.

The charitable non-profit is working on homes that have been flooded following Hurricane Ian. They say the damage in some areas is catastrophic.

“We’re trying to, you know, save the items we can save and help them move forward, and that gives them a lot of hope,” said Kevin Rima who volunteers with Birmingham’s MDR unit. “And it gives them that opportunity to see that it is going to get better, and they can, you know, rebuild.”

Eric Burkes, who is the Dallas director of operations for MDR, says in many cases they work with victims who are uninsured or underinsured. They provide free services to everyone they serve.

Without their help, he says the path to recovery could be very difficult.

“A lot of people have insurance, but it’s a unique situation that not all these damages are covered so we work with them to help them restore their lives an restore their home,” Burkes said.

MDR says they want to use their members and resources to help that road to recovery by providing a path forward in what can seem to be a hopeless situation.

“But it’s really more of a mental sense of they’re going to get through this,” Rima said. “They’re going to be able to recover and it’s going to take months, but it gives them hope. And as long as they have hope, they’ll continue to move forward.”

Minuteman Disaster Response plans to provide services to Hurricane Ian victims through October 28th. To learn more about how you can volunteer with MDR, you can visit https://www.minutemanresponse.org/