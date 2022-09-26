TRACKING HURRICANE IAN

Ian continues to move northwestward this afternoon towards Cuba, and rapid intensification will continue through the next 24-36 hours. Ian will move over the western tip of Cuba Monday night, re-emerging into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday morning a major hurricane. Ian will drift north-northeastward, coming to a near stall along the west coast of Florida.





FLORIDA IMPACTS: Despite the wind field in Ian dropping in peak intensity, the overall impacts in Florida will be severe, with incredibly high rainfall and severe storm surge lasting for more than 24 hours. Surge could exceed 10 feet in some locations. Rainfall will be extreme in some locations, with the potential for catastrophic flooding.





ALABAMA IMPACTS: Impacts in Alabama won’t be nearly as severe as Florida, but depending on the overall track of Ian after landfall, there could be some problems, particularly along and east of I-65. Our main concern would be heavy rain that could lead to some flooding, but gusty winds could cause some sporadic issues through the eastern portion of the state. As of now, it doesn’t appear Ian will be in a position to produce a tornado threat over Alabama, but we’ll continue to monitor things and make adjustments to our forecast as needed through the week.

FEELING LIKE FALL: For the next couple of days, cool and dry air will keep things feeling like Fall in Alabama. Lots of sunshine through mid-week, with highs in the 70s Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures should stay in the 70s through the end of the week, and we could see some spots hit the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Storm Team 7 Day