Huntsville schools still recovering from cyberattack

FILE – In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Following the disclosure of a global cyberespionage campaign that penetrated multiple U.S. government agencies and private organizations, governments and major corporations worldwide are scrambling to see if they, too, were victims. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — One of Alabama’s largest school systems says it’s still recovering from a November cyberattack that might have exposed some information about workers and students.

City school officials in Huntsville told news outlets Monday that it hasn’t paid a ransom following the computer attack that occurred around Nov. 29. It says it is still working with contractors to recover files, issue new devices to employees and students and enhance security.

A school system update says personal information including Social Security numbers for some workers and students could have been exposed. But experts have yet to find evidence that any files were stolen.