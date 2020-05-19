Huntsville rocket museum laying off workers amid pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s state-owned space museum has permanently cut more than a third of its workforce because of the coronavirus pandemic.
News outlets report the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville has laid off more than 100 of its 280 full-time employees. A spokesperson says most of its remaining workers also are on furlough. The museum hopes to reopen next week since the state has loosened restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The museum’s popular Space Camp could resume partial operations next month.
Both the museum and Space Camp have been shut down since mid-March.
