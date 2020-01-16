Huntsville man sentenced to 25 years for possessing child porn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge sentenced a Huntsville man to 25 years in prison for possessing child pornography of a 10-year-old girl.

Darnell Lawson was sentenced Thursday after he admitted to “producing child porn and enticing a young girl to engage in sexual activity for the purpose of creating obscene images” back in August 2019.

“A long prison sentence is well-deserved for this defendant,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said. “Lawson stole the innocence of a young girl and gave her no sanctuary of a childhood. He will now spend the next 25 years in federal prison where there is no sanctuary of parole.”

Lawson will also have to register as a sex offender at the time of his release.

