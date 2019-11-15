Huntsville man pleads guilty to possessing ‘large’ collection of child porn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Huntsville man had pleaded guilty to possessing a “large” amount of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town Thursday.

Ryan Thomas Carver, 29, is charged was charged with possession of child pornography, including images of prepubescent children, bondage and bestiality.

Carver was found to be in possession of 180 identified series of child porn, including 3,102 photos and 165 videos of 45 identified victims.

Carver was charged after he was linked to a darknet website which was funded by Bitcoin, according to federal prosecutors. Records show Carver paid for access to the website with Bitcoin.

“Criminals who victimize our children through digital pixels, videos, or photos should expect a visit from federal law enforcement,” Town said. “It’s not a question of if, but when. And when we find you we will prosecute you and you will go to federal prison.”

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13, 2020. The maximum penalty Carver faces is 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

