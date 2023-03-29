TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Many in Tuscaloosa are grieving the death of Huntsville Police officer Garrett Crumby, including his former church pastor Hank Atchison.

Before moving to Huntsville, Crumby worshipped at Covenant Church in the Big Sandy community.

“Garrett was a fantastic man. When I first time I met him, one of the things that stood out the most was his passion for the job he held,” Atchison said. “He loved the people around him and he had a big heart and was concerned for their wellbeing and safety and took his job seriously.”

Crumby grew up in Tuscaloosa and went to Hillcrest High School. He later landed a job with Tuscaloosa Police Department and served as an officer from 2013 to 2020 before leaving to join the Huntsville Police force.

Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner knew both Crumby and his mother. He says this is a heartbreaking loss.

“It’s just tragic. He was just a wonderful person and a great police officer. He had a great smile,” Tyner said. “We didn’t want to lose him but I think it was a good move for him to go to Huntsville. But I can’t imagine the pain his family is going through. They are destroyed over this and it’s horrible.”

TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor told CBS 42 that Crumby’s funeral arrangements will be held at Mayfair Church of Christ in Huntsville. Visitation will take place on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. and the funeral service will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

The burial will be at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park following the service.