Hunger crisis growing in Jefferson County amid COVID-19 outbreak

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — In Jefferson County, the number of people in need of financial help continues to grow, leaving many without the means to put food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Groups like I Care Alabama and The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama are hard at work to make sure this community’s needs are being met. While many are struggling due to COVID-19, feeding more than 17,000 Jefferson County residents is underway through the work of I Care Alabama.

Frank Woodson, an attorney and head of I Care Alabama, said it isn’t enough feeding people in Birmingham and the surrounding areas through giveaways.

“But the back door where everyday citizens will rent a U-Haul and says we are going to take it to the most needed areas,” Woodson said. “Everyone that works with I Care Alabama we take it straight to the public housing community to the senior center to the low moderate income communities where people don’t have the transportation.”

Those with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama say they continue struggling to meet the needs of the community while coronavirus has also forced the organization to make some operational changes.

“We have put out almost an additional million meals in the last several months than we did in 2019. We don’t have volunteers so that causes us to spend cash at a greater rate, but we look to people in the community to help support the work that we do and we’ve seen an outpouring of support and we are grateful for that,” said Brett Meredith, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, I Care Alabama will be giving out food boxes at 5 Points West in Birmingham.

