BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds packed the City Walk in downtown Birmingham for a Big Boi concert Wednesday night.

Big Boi, an American rapper and hip-hop artist, performed on the main stage at 9 p.m. and fans showed up and showed out. The event was free to the public and fans packed the stage.

Fans were lining up at the gates as early as 7:00 p.m.

CBS 42’s Carly Laing talked with some fans before the show and they said they are just happy to see everyone coming together again.

“Since Covid this is the first big thing that everybody can enjoy and come out and have a good time. So like I said Big Boi is a big name, a well-known name. So he’s bringing out the city so here we are,” Danielle Ali said.

The city did increase security for the event to ensure a fun and safe concert.