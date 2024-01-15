TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds walked the streets in Tuscaloosa to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

The annual MLK Unity March got underway at noon, starting at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School and ending at Tuscaloosa City Hall. The large crowd was full of diverse faces from young and old, Black and white coming together to pay tribute and honor Dr. King.

Tuscaloosa resident Anthony Hunter participated in the march as a member of Kappa Alpha Psi.

“It’s important that we continue the work that he started out for us peacefully, that we co-exist with everybody,” Hunter said. “He was a man of faith and its faith and peace that brought us together today and I am happy to be a part of it.”

Lisa Young, president of the Tuscaloosa chapter of the NAACP, says it was very encouraging to see so much diversity in the crowd. She believes Dr. King would be happy with so much progress but there is still more work to be done.

“We should honor Dr. King and his sacrifice and his legacy, but we are always constantly reminded that’s all that’s been done, there’s still work to do,” Young said. “So when we come out here to commemorate to support his work and everybody realizes there a lot of work to be done.”

The MLK Unity March marked its 43rd annual event this year.