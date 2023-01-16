TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds walked the streets of Tuscaloosa to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s life and legacy Monday afternoon for the MLK Unity March.

UA graduate student Farrah Sanders marched with her friends in memory of the civil rights icon.

“As a native Alabamian and someone who had many family members participate in the civil rights movement, it is something that will always hold a special place in my heart to celebrate Dr. King’s motives and his dreams that still strikes a cord today,” Sanders said.

The annual march got underway at noon. It was a diverse large crowd of young and old and Black and white who all came together to pay tribute and honor Dr. King who gave his life for civil rights and believed everyone should be treated equally.

James Williams is the president of the Tuscaloosa chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which sponsors the march.

“We come every year to remember and commemorate what Dr. King has done for us,” Williams said. “And to remember how people marched and fought and struggled to get the right just to vote so it’s important that we keep the dream alive.”

The MLK Unity march began at Martin Luther King Jr Elementary and more than 1,000 marchers walked to downtown Tuscaloosa City Hall.