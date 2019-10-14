Human remains found under home in Birmingham

Local News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating property where alleged human remains were found.

According to Sgt. Johnny Williams told CBS 42 that a report was made Monday morning by a contractor who was working on a house in the 8500 block of 3rd Avenue South. The home was recently purchased and the contractor was doing work on the property when they found the remains under the building around 11:20 a.m.

The death remains unclassified.

No other information has been released at this time.

