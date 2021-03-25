Human remains found on Vulcan walking trail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a death investigation after human remains were found along the Vulcan walking trails on Red Mountain.

According to Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates, a local resident discovered the remains Wednesday while walking along a trail.

The body is now being examined to positively identify the individual. Cause of death has yet to be determined.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42, as this is an developing story.

