BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A vehicle with adult human remains was discovered at the bottom of a small ravine in Bessemer Wednesday.

The Bessemer Police Department reported a contractor discovered the vehicle while installing utility poles in the 8200 block of Lock 17 Road. Police believe the vehicle found is related to a missing person case filed with the department in September.

Bessemer Police believe the vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in which the vehicle left the road and struck a tree at the bottom of the ravine.

Identification and cause of death are pending further analysis. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the missing person case and car accident.