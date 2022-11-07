SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found by locals Saturday morning.

According to SCSO, family members and friends of a missing person searched a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 in the Pea Ridge community around 8:15 a.m. During their search, they discovered what they believed to be partial human remains and notified the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office of their discovery.

Investigators from SCSO responded along with the Shelby County Coroner’s Office and confirmed the remains were human. Additional searches were conducted in the area to locate any items to help in identifying the person or cause of death.

The remains were taken by the Coroner’s Office for forensic testing and identification by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

SCSO is asking anyone with information to contact them at 205-670-6122.