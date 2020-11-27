Human remains found in Jefferson County Thanksgiving Day

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains that were found in the woods in Jefferson County on Thanksgiving.
The department was notified by a citizen that skeletal remains were discovered inside a shed within a wooded hunting area near the 5700 block of Woodland Drive. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, evidence suggests the remains might be those of a 54-year-old white man who lived in Hueytown at one time.
An examination of the remains will be performed Friday to identify the remains, as well as the cause of death.
