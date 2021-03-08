Human remains found in Dora possibly linked to missing person from March 2020

DORA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found over the weekend.

On Saturday, March 6, 2021, human remains were located near the 5800 block of Littleton-Kilgore Road in Dora.

Multiple volunteer search organizations, including Equusearch, partnered with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at the Dora location to conduct a search for missing Douglas Nolan Ryan Watson who was reported missing a year ago, March 8, 2020.

Jefferson County detectives conducted an extensive investigation into Watson’s disappearance, but have been unable to locate him, JCSO reports.

The located remains are currently unidentified, pending examination by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said it’s thankful for everyone’s participation in Saturday’s search.