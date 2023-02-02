BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human remains that were found in a pile of garbage in Birmingham over the weekend have now been identified.

Jeramy Dean Hallmon, 38, of Birmingham, has been identified as the victim whose remains were found in a drainage ditch in the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South on Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The remains, which were reportedly decomposing at the time they were discovered, were reported at approximately 11:26 a.m. Sunday.

There is no indication whether or not Hallmon’s death was the result of foul play. The cause of his death is still being investigated and the remains are currently undergoing analysis.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the case.