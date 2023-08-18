WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities announced findings in the discovery of a human jaw bone in Walker County Friday that may be connected to a missing person.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, a resident on Tower Loop in the Curry community reported finding a human bone in their yard on April 16. Deputies responded to the scene and collected the bone.

A total of four small and large searches were conducted by WCSO alongside the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit in the following days. No additional bones or remains were found.

The jaw bone and lower teeth were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences (DFS) for DNA analysis. Afterward, DFS was only able to report that the remains belong to a man. The jaw bone and teeth have since been sent to the FBI Lab in Quantico, Virginia for additional testing.

WCSO reports that they are aware of 18 men who are recorded as missing in Walker County, dating back to the 1940s. Several have been ruled out in this case due to their dental profile.

The examination revealed that the teeth are in perfect condition and have no fillings. Families of missing loved ones that believe they are linked to the remains are asked to contact WCSO.