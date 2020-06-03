Birmingham City Schools to reschedule graduations to Sunday due to inclement weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to inclement weather, Birmingham City Schools (BSC) has announced that all remaining graduation ceremonies will be rescheduled for Sunday, June 7 at Legion Feild.

In a statement from BSC, it says due to social distancing restrictions, moving the ceremonies to alternate indoor locations is not feasible. Commencement ceremonies for Huffman,

Carver, Parker, and Ramsay High Schools will take place on June 7.

The revised schedule is below for Sunday, June 7:

8:30 a.m. – Huffman HS

11:30 a.m. – Carver

2:30 p.m. – Parker

5:30 p.m. – Ramsay

All graduation participants are asked to arrive at Legion Field one hour prior to their scheduled graduation time.

