Birmingham City Schools to reschedule graduations to Sunday due to inclement weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to inclement weather, Birmingham City Schools (BSC) has announced that all remaining graduation ceremonies will be rescheduled for Sunday, June 7 at Legion Feild.
In a statement from BSC, it says due to social distancing restrictions, moving the ceremonies to alternate indoor locations is not feasible. Commencement ceremonies for Huffman,
Carver, Parker, and Ramsay High Schools will take place on June 7.
The revised schedule is below for Sunday, June 7:
- 8:30 a.m. – Huffman HS
- 11:30 a.m. – Carver
- 2:30 p.m. – Parker
- 5:30 p.m. – Ramsay
All graduation participants are asked to arrive at Legion Field one hour prior to their scheduled graduation time.
LATEST POSTS
- Author Thomas Fellows discusses removal of Birmingham Confederate monument
- Birmingham florists to install floral memorial at Rotary Trail
- Drew Brees apologizes for flag comments: ‘We all need to listen’
- Newsfeed Now: Protests across America morning update – June 4, 2020
- Moving from outrage to creativity: Oklahoma musicians,producers write songs to fight racial injustice