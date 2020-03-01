BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After trailing most of the game, Huffman comes back to win the 6A Boys Championship, 56-48.
The Huffman High School boys trailed majority of the game against Bessemer City High School. Follow CBS 42 Sports reporter Simone Eli for up the minute updates.
- Fairfield wins first ever state championship
- LIVE: Biden wins South Carolina Democratic primary
- Huffman Boys Basketball win 6A Boys Championship, 56-48
- One week until elections: Rep. Bradley Byrne talks Senate 2020 race
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield giving $10K to 25 schools as part of Be Healthy School Grant program