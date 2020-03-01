Huffman Boys Basketball win 6A Boys Championship, 56-48

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After trailing most of the game, Huffman comes back to win the 6A Boys Championship, 56-48.

The Huffman High School boys trailed majority of the game against Bessemer City High School. Follow CBS 42 Sports reporter Simone Eli for up the minute updates.

