Huffman Boys Basketball win 6A Boys Championship, 56-48

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- Fairfield senior center Reginald Perry as a seventh grader made Tigers head coach Maurice Ford a promise. He told his coach that Fairfield would win a state basketball championship before the youngster was through. “He was a man of his word,” said Ford. Perry, a University of Tennessee football signee who has grown into s 6-foot-6, 285-pound strong man, delivered in a big way. He had 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots as the Tigers (30-5) beat Center Point 50-42 Saturday in the Class 5A boys’ state finals at the BJCC Legacy Arena. The final was the second of six to be played on the final day of the 98th AHSAA State Basketball Tournament. The 5A finals pitted two of Jefferson County’s suburban schools in the championship game. Fairfield was 14-of-29 shooting on the game with Perry’s 13 points and 10 by 6-3 junior Isaiah Davis, who also had five rebounds. Guards Jadarrius Torrance and Malachi Holt-Bennett added 10 points each. The Tigers went to the fouled line 32 times and made 20 with Torrance 7-of-9 and Davis 6-of-8. Malik Nathan, who had four points, had a team high four assists. Center Point (16-15), coached by Rodney Chatman, was making its second straight appearance in the Class 5A championship game. The Eagles took 28 more shots than Fairfield but made just two more goals (16-of-58). More importantly, Center Point was just 5-of-29 from the 3-point line and 5-of-9 at the foul line. Roderick Orr had 11 points and Jordan Chatman had 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals. The state championship Fairfield’s first. Center Point is still seeking its first title.