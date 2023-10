HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old shot and killed in Hueytown over the weekend was identified Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Frederick Lamar Harvey III was shot around 2:15 a.m. in a drive-by on the 1000 block of 27th Avenue North. Harvey was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting at 2:26 a.m.

Harvey’s death is being investigated by Hueytown Police as a homicide. No information regarding a suspect has been released at this time.