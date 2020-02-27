Hueytown PD locates runaway juvenile

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (2/26): The runaway juvenile has been located, according to Hueytown PD.

Runaway Juvenile has been located. — Hueytown Police (@HueytownPD) February 27, 2020

—

ORIGINAL (2/26): The Hueytown Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a runaway juvenile.

Linda Abigail Aaron was last seen at her residence Monday. She goes by Abby, according to Hueytown PD.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Hueytown PD at (205) 491-3523.

Detectives need your help in locating a RUNAWAY JUVENILE. Linda Abigail Aaron “Abby” was last see leaving her residence on 2/24/2020 and has not been heard from since. If you have any information on Abby’s whereabouts, please call Hueytown Police at 205-491-3523. pic.twitter.com/dvp29vB4nb — Hueytown Police (@HueytownPD) February 27, 2020

LATEST POSTS