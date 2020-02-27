Hueytown PD locates runaway juvenile

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (2/26): The runaway juvenile has been located, according to Hueytown PD.
ORIGINAL (2/26): The Hueytown Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a runaway juvenile.
Linda Abigail Aaron was last seen at her residence Monday. She goes by Abby, according to Hueytown PD.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Hueytown PD at (205) 491-3523.
