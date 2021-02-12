Hueytown PD lieutenant dies after 24 years on force

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hueytown Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own Friday.

Lt. Steve Gamble, a 24-year vet with the department, suddenly passed away while he was off-duty.

“As we mourn the loss of Lt. Gamble, please keep his wife, children and entire family in your prayers as they make it through this difficult time,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Gamble was part of the Multi-Agency Drug Enforcement Task Force (MADET) before being made a lieutenant of the patrol division.

The cause of death has yet to be released. Funeral arrangements are being made at this time.