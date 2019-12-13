Hueytown Middle School teacher arrested for public intoxication

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hueytown Middle School teacher was arrested for public intoxication Thursday afternoon.

According to arrest reports, Christina Horton was arrested just before 4 p.m. Dec. 12. She was released later that day on a $300 bond.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

