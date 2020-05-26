Hueytown HS holds social distancing graduation ceremony

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — The coronavirus emergency has changed the way schools conduct commencement exercises for the many graduating classes of 2020.

Tuesday, some of Hueytown High School’s class of 2020 received their diplomas.

The school held modified graduation ceremonies at the school’s football stadium. First, there was a ceremony for students whose last names A-F. Then, another one for names ending in G-M.

All of the students and their families in the stands were carefully spaced apart to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

A graduating senior at Hueytown High School, Cooper Forsyth, said the ceremony was bittersweet.

“To be the only class that I know of to have to do this, it’s very special, but in a bittersweet way,” Forsyth said. “We don’t get to do it traditionally, but if there is a reason to do it differently I prefer it to be this way.”

Due to rain, the second half of Hueytown High School’s class of 2020 did not receive their diplomas Tuesday. Their graduation ceremonies have been postponed to a later date.

