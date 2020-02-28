Hueytown Captain D’s restaurant considered total loss after morning fire

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Hueytown Police report that Allison Bonnett Memorial Drive is back open.

Allison Bonnett is back open. However, fire crews are still in the area working so please use caution. — Hueytown Police (@HueytownPD) February 28, 2020

CBS 42 is on the scene of a Hueytown fire on the 3000 block of Allison Bonnet Memorial Drive.

Hueytown police have diverted traffic from the area as firefighters work to fully extinguish the flames at the Captain D’s location.

Allison Bonnett is closed between Forest Road and Holly Street due to a fire. Please plan a different route this morning. — Hueytown Police (@HueytownPD) February 28, 2020

The building is considered a total loss.

We are working to gather more information on the cause of the fire.

Check back for updates.

LATEST POSTS