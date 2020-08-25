Hueytown cancels next 2 football games over possible COVID-19 exposure

American Football – First and goal – Close up of football inches from the goal line

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to concerns over possible COVID-19 exposure among its football team, Hueytown High School has canceled its next two games.

According to a statement from the Jefferson County Schools, while there are not yet any confirmed cases, test results are still pending. On Thursday, it was confirmed that 13 players were being quarantined due to possible exposure. In light of that news, Friday’s game against Clay Chalkville was going to be cancelled, but plans were changed and the game was to continue.

However, the announcement Friday was the game and next week’s game against Bessemer City were to be cancelled.

“Evidence on Monday indicated that only a limited number of individuals had been in close contact with those people showing symptoms,” the statement read. “However, since that time, other individuals outside the initial quarantine group, have started showing possible signs of COVID-19.”

The names of the affected players were not released.

The school system said it will be in contact with the Alabama High School Athletic Association and monitor the situation.

