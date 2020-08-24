HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Hueytown High School has canceled its Friday game against Clay-Chalkville High School due to COVID-19 concerns, according to multiple coaches within the Clay-Chalkville program.
The announcement was confirmed to CBS 42’s Simone Eli Monday.
Due to the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s coronavirus guidelines, teams with exposure to a positive case must quarantine for 14 days with no practicing or games.
Clay-Chalkville is now looking for a possible opponent for Friday.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- Bessemer Circuit Clerk’s Office temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure
- 15-year-old killed, 4 others injured after their car was shot into in Hueytown
- Tallassee mayor charged with harassment in road rage incident
- Tracking the Tropics: Laura churning toward northern Gulf Coast as Marco weakens
- Hueytown cancels game vs Clay-Chalkville due to COVID-19 concerns