Hueytown cancels game vs Clay-Chalkville due to COVID-19 concerns

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Hueytown High School has canceled its Friday game against Clay-Chalkville High School due to COVID-19 concerns, according to multiple coaches within the Clay-Chalkville program.

The announcement was confirmed to CBS 42’s Simone Eli Monday.

BREAKING: Hueytown has cancelled this Friday’s game vs. Clay-Chalkville due to COVID-19. Cougars are currently looking for an opponent. @CBS_42 @AL6AFootball #alpreps — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) August 24, 2020

Due to the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s coronavirus guidelines, teams with exposure to a positive case must quarantine for 14 days with no practicing or games.

Clay-Chalkville is now looking for a possible opponent for Friday.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

