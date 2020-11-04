How you could win a $1,000 Amazon gift card by donating blood

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a woman has blood drawn for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. Research published on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 suggests that antibodies the immune system makes to fight the new coronavirus may only last a few months in people with mild illness. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The American Red Cross wants to show their appreciation for those who give blood by awarding them with Amazon gift cards.

Anyone who donates blood, platelet or plasma between Oct. 15 and Nov. 11 will receive a $5 gift card. Those who gave during the month of October will have a chance to win 1 of 5 $1,000 gift cards.

To make an appointment, click here.

