How you could win a $1,000 Amazon gift card by donating blood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The American Red Cross wants to show their appreciation for those who give blood by awarding them with Amazon gift cards.
Anyone who donates blood, platelet or plasma between Oct. 15 and Nov. 11 will receive a $5 gift card. Those who gave during the month of October will have a chance to win 1 of 5 $1,000 gift cards.
To make an appointment, click here.
