BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Chick-fil-A and the Birmingham Barons have teamed up to offer one lucky winner the chance to throw out the first pitch at a game this season while also receiving free food for an entire year.

The winner of the giveaway will be invited to throw out the first pitch at Regions Field on Aug. 20 when the Barons take on the Tennessee Smokies. If selected, you will also receive four tickets to the game and a 3-foot-tall plush cow.

The Barons’ Pyro Palooza, which is described as the team’s “biggest fireworks show of the season” is also scheduled for that night.

To enter the sweepstakes, text the word “BARONS” to 1-877-232-2697. The promotion will be open from July 25 to Aug. 5.