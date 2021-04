BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A cure for those pandemic travel blues is here!

Hotels.com is giving 10 lucky winners the chance to win $2,741 dollars to use towards traveling this year.

$2,741 was the average 2020 tax refund most Americans received and the giveaway coincides with the 2021 tax season.

You can enter the giveaway from now until April 15. To enter, click here.