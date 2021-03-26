How you can help Central Alabama tornado victims

Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Following a series of tornadoes and storms that devastated Central Alabama Thursday, many are in the process of picking up the pieces of their homes that were destroyed.

However, there are ways that the community can help those impacted by the storms.

Calhoun County EMA donations and drop-off locations. Donations are being accepted at the Calhoun County Agriculture Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items needed include: infant items, bottled water, tarps/cleanup kits, hygiene products, paper towels. Monetary donations can be donated here. Donation pickup locations for those who are in need are located at the Ohatchee Senior Center, Webster’s Chapel Community Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers will meet at Oak Bowery Church at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

United Way of Central Alabama has ways for people to donate to tornado victims by visiting their website or by texting “Tornado” to 62644.

People can donate to the Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham through the following ways: Online at helpsalvationarmy.org Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY Mail checks to: The Salvation Army, PO Box 11005, Birmingham, AL 35202. Checks can be designated “March Alabama Tornadoes” on all donations.



CBS 42, in collaboration with the Red Cross, will host an all-day day of giving on Wednesday, March 31, where viewers will be able to donate money and supplies to families in need. CBS 42 will be conducting interviews and running pre-produced stories to continue to push awareness and donations.

This story will be updated as more organizations begin offering ways to donate.