How you can get severe weather preparedness items sales tax free this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s ninth annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend and shoppers can take advantage of the lower prices to be better prepared in times of bad weather.

Some of the items that will be sales tax free include batteries, duct tape, plywood, ice packs, first aid kits, fire extinguishers smoke detectors and more. All of these must be under $60 per item to not have the added tax.

Coin batteries and automobile and boat batteries will not be included in the holiday.

The holiday goes from Feb. 21 at 12:01 a.m. to Feb. 23 at midnight.

To see a full list of the covered and taxable items or to find out more information, click here.

