How you can get free NASCAR tickets at Talladega Superspeedway by donating blood

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The American Red Cross has partnered with the Talladega Superspeedway to get much-needed blood donations.

A blood drive will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the FOX Sports 1 Dome International Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Those who participate in the blood drive will receive two free tickets to the NASCAR doubleheader on Oct. 2 at Talladega Superspeedway as well as a T-shirt and a 4-month special offer to Apple Music.

For more information and to book an appointment to donate, click here.