How you can get free NASCAR tickets at Talladega Superspeedway by donating blood

Labor Day Weekend
September 06 2021 12:00 am

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The American Red Cross has partnered with the Talladega Superspeedway to get much-needed blood donations.

A blood drive will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the FOX Sports 1 Dome International Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Those who participate in the blood drive will receive two free tickets to the NASCAR doubleheader on Oct. 2 at Talladega Superspeedway as well as a T-shirt and a 4-month special offer to Apple Music.

For more information and to book an appointment to donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

