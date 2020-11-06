How you can get a special Alabama tag showing support for ending epilepsy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you want to show your support for Children’s of Alabama’s Pediatric Epilepsy Program, you can do so by registering for the “Help End Epilepsy” specialty car tag.
The tag will cost $41.25.
To register and find out more, click here.
