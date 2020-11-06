How you can get a special Alabama tag showing support for ending epilepsy

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you want to show your support for Children’s of Alabama’s Pediatric Epilepsy Program, you can do so by registering for the “Help End Epilepsy” specialty car tag.

The tag will cost $41.25.

To register and find out more, click here.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES