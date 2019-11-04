How you can apply to Alabama colleges this week for free

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This week is College Application Week. So, starting Monday until Friday, high school students can apply to colleges across Alabama with no application fee.

The goal of the week is to encourage high school seniors to apply for higher education.

Here is a list of all universities participating:

Alabama A&M University

Alabama State University

Athens State University

Auburn University

Auburn University at Montgomery

Faulkner University

Fortis College

Huntington College

Jacksonville State University

Judson College

Marion Military Institute

Miles College

Selma University

Spring Hill College

Stillman College

Talladega College

University of Alabama

Troy University

Tuskegee University

University of Alabama in Birmingham

University of Alabama in Hunstville

University of Mobile

University of Montevallo

University of South Alabama

University of West Alabama

The universities that are italicized require a promo code to get the application for free. Click here to find the promo.

Community colleges are also participating this week. Here is a list:

Bevill State Community College

Bishop State Community College

John C. Calhoun Community College

Central Alabama Community College

Chattahoochee Valley Community College

Coastal Alabama Community College

J.F. Drake Community & Technical College

Enterprise State Community College

Gadsden State Community College

H. Council Trenholm State Community College

J.F. Ingram State Technical College

Jefferson State Community College

Lurleen B. Wallace Community College

T.A. Lawson State Community College

Northeast Alabama Community College

George C. Wallace Community College

Northwest-Shoals Community College

Reid State Technical College

Shelton State Community College

Snead State Community College

Southern Union State Community College

Wallace State Community College

George Corley Wallace State Community College

For more information on College Application Week, click here.

