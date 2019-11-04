How you can apply to Alabama colleges this week for free

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This week is College Application Week. So, starting Monday until Friday, high school students can apply to colleges across Alabama with no application fee.
The goal of the week is to encourage high school seniors to apply for higher education.
Here is a list of all universities participating:
- Alabama A&M University
- Alabama State University
- Athens State University
- Auburn University
- Auburn University at Montgomery
- Faulkner University
- Fortis College
- Huntington College
- Jacksonville State University
- Judson College
- Marion Military Institute
- Miles College
- Selma University
- Spring Hill College
- Stillman College
- Talladega College
- University of Alabama
- Troy University
- Tuskegee University
- University of Alabama in Birmingham
- University of Alabama in Hunstville
- University of Mobile
- University of Montevallo
- University of South Alabama
- University of West Alabama
The universities that are italicized require a promo code to get the application for free. Click here to find the promo.
Community colleges are also participating this week. Here is a list:
- Bevill State Community College
- Bishop State Community College
- John C. Calhoun Community College
- Central Alabama Community College
- Chattahoochee Valley Community College
- Coastal Alabama Community College
- J.F. Drake Community & Technical College
- Enterprise State Community College
- Gadsden State Community College
- H. Council Trenholm State Community College
- J.F. Ingram State Technical College
- Jefferson State Community College
- Lurleen B. Wallace Community College
- T.A. Lawson State Community College
- Northeast Alabama Community College
- George C. Wallace Community College
- Northwest-Shoals Community College
- Reid State Technical College
- Shelton State Community College
- Snead State Community College
- Southern Union State Community College
- Wallace State Community College
- George Corley Wallace State Community College
For more information on College Application Week, click here.
